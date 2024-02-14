Is Microsoft creating an Xbox handheld?

HQ

There have been quite the few rumours (and here is another one) lately from insiders claiming that Microsoft is creating a portable Xbox, something that wouldn't be too surprising considering the success of both Switch, Steam Deck and a wide array of fairly popular handheld PCs like Asus ROG and MSI Claw. So far, these rumours have been based only on sources outside Microsoft, but the latest sign comes from the top of Xbox - Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer.

Earlier this month, Windows Central ran an article about why it's absolutely necessary for Microsoft to deliver a portable Xbox, and Spencer liked the article, which some people thought was curious. But when The Verge editor Tom Warren late yesterday wrote on X that "Microsoft really needs to step in here" and create a handheld gaming unit, Spencer was there again, pressing the like button.

While it's definitely not proof of anything, it's still worth pointing out that two out of Spencer's 10 most recent likes on X have been about a handheld Xbox. Spencer is visiting the Official Xbox Podcast on Thursday to talk more about the future strategy for Xbox, but we should not expect a handheld unit to be even mentioned at this time.

What do you think, is Microsoft getting on the portable gaming train?