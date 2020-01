The Metro collection Metro Redux by 4A Games has been spotted for a new format on the site of the European games classification system PEGI. The game, which is an enhanced collection of the first two games in the Metro series, is listed for Nintendo's hybrid console, the Switch, for a December 31, 2019 release and even though that clearly didn't go through, the speculations sparked by the listing remains.

Do you think we'll be seeing Metro Redux on Switch?