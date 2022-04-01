Is Master Chief the killer in Among Us?

HQ

Well, he could be. Sure looks sus to us. Starting yesterday, Halo cosmetics have been released for InnerSloth's extremely popular Among Us, as revealed on Twitter. There are three things you get get and they are seemingly free:

"Welcome, Spartans, exclusive @Halo Cosmetics just dropped on Among Us for all our Xbox and Microsoft Store players!



Spartan Helmet



Spartan Armor



Guilty Spark Pet



Hop on now to get these collab items for free - just watch out for any Impostors"

Beware if you see Spartan warriors in the vents. These are not your friends!