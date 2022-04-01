Cookies

      Among Us

      Is Master Chief the killer in Among Us?

      The Halo cosmetics are free to grab on Xbox.

      HQ

      Well, he could be. Sure looks sus to us. Starting yesterday, Halo cosmetics have been released for InnerSloth's extremely popular Among Us, as revealed on Twitter. There are three things you get get and they are seemingly free:

      "Welcome, Spartans, exclusive @Halo Cosmetics just dropped on Among Us for all our Xbox and Microsoft Store players!


      • Spartan Helmet

      • Spartan Armor

      • Guilty Spark Pet

      Hop on now to get these collab items for free - just watch out for any Impostors"

      Beware if you see Spartan warriors in the vents. These are not your friends!

      Among Us

