Is Mario vs. Donkey Kong Charles Martinet's swan song in the plumber's role?

Ever since it became public last summer that he wouldn't voice Mario anymore and that, in fact, we wouldn't hear him in the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Mario's new voice is Kevin Afghani), fans have been wondering which would be Charles Martinet last appearance in a game as the moustached plumber, if it didn't happen already.

With recent footage, the demo, and press impressions with Mario vs. Donkey Kong, those fans begun to recognise his voice in the Switch game that releases today, and with that launch the presence of Charles Martinet is fully confirmed on the title's credits. As proof, here's a screenshot where you can see Martinet right above Peach/Toad's Sam Kelly:

It's worth mentioning that the Game Boy Advance original, which came out in 2004 (twenty years ago), already recycled many of the iconic voices Martinet recorded for his first game role as Mario, with 1996's Super Mario 64. However, if we compare the GBA game with the new remake for the Switch, it becomes clear that Nintendo has used other, higher-quality recordings this time around, including some alternatives. At any rate, that doesn't imply new material by the actor - it seems more like another go at the archives to complete the remastered work.

No matter what, it clearly looks like something done before last year's announcement and the arrival of Wonder. In other words, unless Nintendo is keeping another project in the drawer, we're witnessing Charles Martinet's swan song in this universe after his last year's celebrated cameo in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The fact that this comes with the Super Mario 64 expressions that became legendary adds a nostalgic touch to come full circle.

