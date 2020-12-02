Is Kratos from God of War joining Fortnite?

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier today, I wrote about the unveiling of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Zero Point and that Epic Games said we'd see more characters join the fray later on this season. Now we might know who one of them is.

While Epic released six audio recordings of Troy Baker teasing some of the heroes that now have become a part of Fortnite, Sony decided to release an exclusive seventh where the talented actor says the following:

"Reality log 32. Note to self: Do not research targets before transporting them to the island. Because if you do...you might find out a few things you really don't want to know. Like...I don't know. For example that the next guy you're picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods. With his bare hands. In a fit of uncontrollable rage. Here we go..."

Does bring a certain iconic character to mind, doesn't it? Especially because well-known Fortnite-leaker HYPEX allegedly managed to take the screenshot below before it was taken down from the PlayStation Store.

Image position 1 Thanks to HYPEX

Yes, it definitely seems like God of War's Kratos will be joining the fight. Not only does this sound extremely cool in my ears, but also very fascinating because of the Fortnite being cross-play. Will this skin or hero only be available if you disable cross-play or will these giant companies actually allow an iconic PlayStation character to show up on Xbox and Switch? We'll probably know soon enough considering the fact that Sony already has an advertisement ready.

