Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes coming to Disney+ next month?

HQ

It has been revealed that 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be debuting on American streaming service Hulu as soon as August 2. While that may seem like an irrelevant piece of information for UK and European readers, it is likely a very clear suggestion that a Disney+ debut date for the movie is also right around the corner.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to be able to rent digitally from August 21 (with options for full purchase of the movie available right now). Since Disney owns 20th Century Studios, we can likely assume that similar to The Marvels (Disney+ date of February 7 and rental date of February 13) and other major Disney flicks as of late, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be coming to Disney+ shortly before being available as a rentable flick.

With less than a month until that date, and with the Hulu date being August 2 (and with Disney+ and Hulu being pretty much inseparable these days), it does seem very, very likely that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is on a crash course for Disney+ in early August, perhaps at most a week before the rental date and on August 14. No doubt an announcement on the matter will be coming in the next few days.