Tekken 7

Is Kazuma Kiryu joining Tekken 7 as a guest character?

Could we be seeing Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu joining the roster of Bandai Namco's Tekken 7?

If there is one character fans unanimously keep asking for as a guest in Tekken 7 - it would be Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza series. And now it seems like it might actually happen. The longtime producer of the Tekken series, Katsuhiro Harada, just tweeted a couple of pictures (which you can find at the bottom of this news piece) and wrote:

"From the development room."

It didn't take eagle-eyed Tekken fans more than a few seconds to realize that the image in the upper right corner, shows a background that isn't in the game. It is the restaurant Matsuya's that rose to fame in the Yakuza series (it actually exists in real life).

Why Harada would show a stage that isn't in the game but is very iconic in the Yakuza series, is up to everyone to speculate about. But thinking that he actually teases a Kazuma Kiryu appearance in Tekken 7, really isn't too farfetched.

