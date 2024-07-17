Is it over for Tenacious D? Kyle Gass and Jack Black release statements following Trump assassination joke

HQ

Have you ever said a joke so bad it caused an entire room to instantly turn against you? I know I have, and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D fame is experiencing a similar thing right now, except in the stadium he told the joke at all seemed fine, until social media caught wind of it.

At a recent Tenacious D show, Gass made light of the assassination attempt made on Donald Trump's life over the weekend, saying that he wished the sniper would hit him next time. At the time, as you can see in the video below, it doesn't seem like anyone took offence.

But as the video circulated the internet, Gass was lambasted with hate from those that didn't think it wise to make fun of Trump's assassination attempt so soon after it had occurred. Since then, Jack Black released a statement cancelling Tenacious D's tour and future projects, and Gass himself has also taken to Instagram to apologise.

We'll have to see if things cool off for Gass. Do you think his joke was wrong?

This is an ad: