Is it Horizon? Is it Palworld? No, it's Light of Motiram

There have been a lot of conversations as of late surrounding Sony, PlayStation, and Guerrilla Games' plan to debut what many deem to be too much Horizon. Regardless of your stance on that matter, developer Polaris Quest has now announced a project that seems to share a lot in common with the Horizon series, except with a Palworld-like flair.

It's known as Light of Motiram and is described as an adventure, open-world survival crafting experience that is set in a wide and varied world inhabited by machine beasts. The Steam page explains a little more about the game's plot, noting:

"Earth and human civilization as we once knew it are gone. Across untamed wilderness, giant mechanical beasts roam freely, while humanity struggles to rebuild from the dawn of a new primitive era.

"Journey from lush tropical rainforests to barren desert landscapes and snow-capped mountain peaks— as you discover unique Mechanimals and mysterious ruins in different regions, gradually uncovering the secrets of Motiram."

As for what you're expected to do in Light of Motiram aside from simply exploring the world, it's mentioned that the game has a physics-based building system baked in that enables players to construct their own own base. Polaris promises that "every beam and brick is subject to real-world physical forces, ensuring that your structures are both visually stunning and able to withstand environmental challenges."

Beyond this is the combat that includes facing towering bosses and having to use what looks more like an action-RPG Soulslike control scheme. Fortunately, to help you in these battles you can bring along a customisable Mechanimal that will fight by your side and unleash elemental attacks and more. This is on top of cooperative play with up to 10 players and even cross-play availability too.

You can see much of this in action in the game's announcement trailer below, where you can then make your judgement about Light of Motiram and if it looks good or if it too closely resembles existing projects for your taste... The game currently does not have a release date.