Is it a backpack? Is it a tote? No, it's Bellroy's Via Workpack!

Bellroy has created all manner of functional and useful bags, and we've taken a look at many over the years on our Quick Look series. We're continuing this trend today.

Because in the latest episode, we've got our mitts on Bellroy's Via Workpack, which is a very unique bag as it can operate as both a backpack or a tote bag, depending on the situation you find yourself in.

Designed with a padded laptop sleeve, ultra-wide zip opening, external quick-access pockets, and plenty of space to store everything you need to carry when travelling or commuting, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below to see Magnus' thoughts and opinions on the bag.