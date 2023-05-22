Is Insomniac teasing something Sunset Overdrive related?

HQ

Even though Insomniac Games mainly has worked with Sony (as was bought by them in 2019) since the studio was founded in the late 90's, there are titles they've made for other publishers as well. One of them is the very entertaining Sunset Overdrive, which was released for Xbox One in 2014.

Even though Insomniac has mentioned the game on a few occasions since Sony acquired the studio, we haven't gotten any PlayStation version or a sequel. That certainly wasn't announced today either, but we cannot help but wonder by the studio's official Twitter account just shared a post reading "Just another day in Sunset City. #SunsetOverdrive" with an image from the game.

The reason to our curiosity is that Sony have a PlayStation showcase on Wednesday, where they have promised to show and announce plenty of new titles. It totally could be a coincidence, but it could also be a sign of something Sunset Overdrive related at the event (where the studio is expected to also show Marvel's Spider-Man 2).

What do you think this means?