Is Ikea and Animal Crossing planning a collaboration?

If you've been following us for a while, you may remember that six years ago we reported that Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ikea had collaborated on one of the latter's iconic catalogs, themed around Nintendo's beloved game series. Unfortunately, it was only available in Taiwan at the time, but now countless people on social media have noticed that something seems to be in the works again.

This time, it's a social media post from the French Ikea division featuring their furniture and a falling leaf - which many think looks suspiciously a lot like Animal Crossing's logo. So far, we haven't received any information about what this is all about, but considering that Nintendo has just launched a major update and the Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (read our review here), it certainly seems like a good opportunity for a collaboration.

Check out what it looks like below. What do you think, does it seem completely unrelated, or is something obviously in the works?