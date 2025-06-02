Is Hunter Schafer the right person to play Princess Zelda? We discuss this on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

This week could very well be the busiest one of the calendar year. Not only will the Summer Game Fest proceedings take place and see several showcases, big and small, taking place, but what could be the biggest console launch to date is also happening. The Nintendo Switch 2 is slated to debut on June 5, and millions and millions are waiting eagerly for that successor system to launch.

Again, it's going to be a big one, and ahead of all of this madness occurring, Alex and I have sat down and recorded another episode of The Gamereactor Show, where we explore some of the biggest headlines of the last few days.

Whether it's discussing Cliffhanger's Black Panther game and what its abrupt cancellation means for EA amid the ongoing turbulence at Codemasters, or instead the latest The Legend of Zelda casting rumours, which suggest that Hunter Schafer is a frontrunner to play Princess Zelda. We discuss both points while also spending some time to talk about the Switch 2 and what kinds of emotions we're feeling about the upcoming system.

Check out the 55th episode of the show below, or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.