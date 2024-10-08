Is Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting a 10 years anniversary next month?

HQ

One of the finest compilations in the gaming world is Halo: The Master Chief Collection, containing all top games; Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4.

But it was in a sorry state when it was released almost 10 years ago and contributed to a hefty debate about whether it is really reasonable to make us gamers pay for what are basically just unfinished betas. After years of hard work and support, however, it is now a collection that really needs to be in a well-managed game library.

On November 11th, the collection turns 10 years old, and now, eagle-eyed Resetera users have noted that it seems Halo Studios (formerly 343 Industries) intends to commemorate this in some way. In the same video where the studio's name change and the fact that the Halo series will now be developed with Unreal Engine was revealed, there is a sequence just after 50 seconds in which we can glimpse the image below in the background.

As you can see, it says "Celebrating 10 years on 11/11/24" with a picture on the cover of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Whether it's just an internal reminder for the studio, or if there's actually something good happening for all of us, we don't know, but it looks suspiciously like a little Easter egg to have this image visible in the background like this, don't you think?

A not unreasonable guess is a PlayStation 5 version to build hype for future instalments in the series, but it could of course be something else entirely. If there is something new coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, what do you hope and think it might be?