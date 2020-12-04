Is Halo Infinite launching in spring 2021?

You're watching Advertisements

Shortly after 343 Industries announced the indefinite delay of Halo Infinite, some started speculating that we wouldn't see the anticipated game until next fall or even 2022. Well, one guy very involved with the project sure makes it sound like we won't have to wait that long.

Because Bruce Thomas, Master Chief's motion-capture actor in Halo Infinite, said the following in an interview with Dan Allen when asked about the project:

"I started Halo 4. Did Halo 5 as well, and we have wrapped up Infinite...I believe. Unless we're going to try to do some more as the Covid comes to a halt. But yes. As far as I know, it's in the can. Ready to go for next spring."

Now, before you go crazy and get your hopes up, it's important to note that actors and persons with similar roles rarely have much information about the production and schedule for a game. I think many a Kingdom Hearts fan remembers when Bill Farmer, the voice of Goofy, said that Kingdom Hearts III would be released in 2015.

At least it sounds like Joseph Staten's return to the franchise won't lead to an entire re-write of the campaign, so hopefully we can look forward to getting an indication when 343 shares the promised update later this month.