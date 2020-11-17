Is God of War: Ragnarök coming to PlayStation 4 as well?

Fairly shortly before this new generation started, Sony announced that a couple of their previously PlayStation 5-exclusive titles would be released for PlayStation 4 as well, including games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West. They have also recently declared that they will support PlayStation 4 for another three years at least, and this probably means there will be new games.

So are Sony going to make more games specifically for PlayStation 4, or will there be more games made for both PlayStation 4 and 5? Perhaps we have just gotten a hint of that from a new interview in The Telegraph with the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan. On a direct question asking if God of War: Ragnarök will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive title or not, Ryan replies:

"Sorry. I've got nothing to say about that today."

As the game is currently only announced for PlayStation 5, it is a somewhat strange thing not to comment on, unless there is more to it. We assume an announcement of God of War: Ragnarök for PlayStation 4 could be negative for PlayStation 5 sales, which would explain why Ryan is hesitant if it is in fact a cross-gen title.

What do you think, will Kratos go on another adventure for PlayStation 4?