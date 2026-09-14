Haven't you heard of Is God Is? Neither had I, until I read the film adaptation had just been released on Prime Video. I like this sort of surprise; newly released films that sound interesting from the outset. Some might think the revenge theme is a bit overused, but I like it. It always piques my interest. So, what's the film about?

"Two sisters embark on a quest for revenge that forces them to confront the truth about a fraught family history. The quest for revenge proves anything but straightforward, and several surprises await along the way."

Twin sisters on a revenge tour.

The play was written by Aleshea Harris. I hadn't heard of it before, but apparently it's won three so-called Obie Awards. The film adaptation is both written and directed by Harris, and whilst writing the screenplay, she was apparently working two jobs, living on food vouchers, and subletting her flat.

The main characters, the twin sisters Racine and Anaia, are played by Kara Young - who has appeared in the series I'm a Virgo and a couple of episodes of The Punisher - and Mallori Johnson from Vladimir and Kindred. They are superb in their roles. There's also Sterling K. Brown, from Paradise and Black Panther, in the role of their, to put it mildly, wicked father. He steals the show, as few others do. The acting is, on the whole, of a very high standard, and in supporting roles we see, amongst others, Vivica A. Fox and Mykelti Williamson.

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This is essentially a classic revenge thriller, at least in terms of plot, but there are elements that stand out. It's clear Harris leans heavily on the source material, striving to retain the same atmosphere. The theatrical element remains, partly in the direction and, at times, in the slightly over-dramatic acting, but also in the way the plot unfolds. This applies to the voice-over, the narrative style, and to some extent, the dialogue. At first, I find it hard to decide whether I like it or whether it feels forced and I came to the conclusion that you get used to it.

Cat got your tongue?

Is God Is is a very stylish film. The cinematography is good, the visual language playful and the settings striking. Here, too, I feel that it succeeds, at times, in retaining the feel of a theatre production. While the violence is stylishly choreographed and often brutal.

I like the dynamic between the twin sisters, and their journey towards revenge offers plenty of surprises. They're searching for the man who ruined their lives and, along the way, they meet their dying mother, who - without giving too much away - the siblings they didn't know they had. It manages to keep me engaged, even if the tension isn't quite at its peak. That doesn't matter too much, as we're treated to an entertaining and slightly offbeat film.

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I'm trying to find examples of other filmmakers whose cinematic style and narrative approach it resembles. Feel free to share your own thoughts on the subject, if you've seen it. The closest I can come is a sort of "Tarantino-lite". Both for the visual style, the entertaining tone, and that explosive violence that takes you by surprise. Something else that takes you by surprise is the ending. The film's greatest strength lies in the backstory the sisters learn from their mother. And the finale: it's brutal and surprising. Is God Is is a theatrical, offbeat experiment that's partly successful, which benefits greatly from its visual style and playfulness and deserves a chance.