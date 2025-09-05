Is Germany's qualification for World Cup 2026 in danger after defeat from Slovakia?

HQ

Germany's journey to World Cup 2026 couldn't have started worse. They were defeated by Slovakia, 2-0, the first time they loose an away World Cup qualifier match. And they did it suffering two goals that puts them at the bottom of Group A at the qualifiers, even below Luxembourg, who lost 1-3 to Northern Ireland.

This continues a really bad period for German, four time World Champions. They recently lost in the Nations League semi-final, and have only won one match from their last six encounters. Rivals, including theoretically much weaker teams like Slovakia, find a feeble defence and a general lack of compromise, which exasperates manager Julian Nagelsmann, who says his team should take this matches as if it was a Champions League semi-final.

German supporters are so tired that the official account of the German team posted this: "We are not satisfied. You are not satisfied. And we absolutely cannot be. But before you comment under this post, please remember that hate has never made situations better. Especially racism has no place here at all. Let's keep going together! We need you by our side."

This defeat forces Germany to put a bigger effort on next Sunday's match against Northern Ireland, which currently sits as group A leader. Only the first on each group gets direct qualification for World Cup. The second advances to play-off. However, for Germany, as a Nations League semi-finalist, a play-off spot is guaranteed even if they finish third of fourth... although the goal should always be finish as group leaders by the third and final matchday of the group stage in mid November.