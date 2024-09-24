Is Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson launching before August 2025?

HQ

Over the past two Gamescoms, I've had the luxury of heading to Playdigious' booth to check out Fretless: The Wrath of Riffson. For this year's event that included getting to chat with publisher Playdigious' marketing director Axel Dauvergne for an interview where he teased a little about when we can expect the pixel rhythm-adventure game to debut.

At the end of the interview, we asked Dauvergne about the release plans for Fretless, to which he stated: "It will release on Steam. And maybe after that we'll see. But it's definitely releasing on Steam and we are exploring basically consoles and everything. But it should go after launch."

Interestingly, after mentioning whether we'll be speaking about Fretless at Gamescom 2025, Dauvergne then added the extra morsel: "There shouldn't be any more Gamescom interviews with Fretless before launch."

So, seemingly, while no official information has been shared in regards to launch, we can look forward to Fretless arriving on PC ahead of Gamescom 2025 in late August, and then perhaps on consoles and additional platforms after that.