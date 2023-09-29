Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Is Finland's former prime minister going to be movie star?

      Sanna Marin now has the same talent agency as Bradley Cooper, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley.

      Politician Sanna Marin became Finland's prime minister in 2019, when she was 34. Her term came to an end after the election in Spring 2023. Earlier this month Marin resigned her position as a member of the Finnish Parliament (Eduskunta) to join Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counselor.

      Now Sanna Marin has signed with "entertainment and talent management company" Range Media Partners. So now it is time to explore possibilities in media and entertainment, including "TV, film, audio and brand partnership". Other clients of Range Media Partners include Bradley Cooper, Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley. So maybe Marin is going to be a movie star next?

      Range Media Partners describes itself as working with "team of renowned leaders within the industry to provide performing and recording artists, directors, writers, professional athletes and others within the entertainment industry with top-quality management and representation services".

      Time will tell, how Marin spends her time after politics.

      Vesa Moilanen Lehtikuva

      Thanks, Politico



