Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson making a Gears of War movie?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's career and reputation has skyrocketed over the last few years, which has lead to many mentioning him when talking about dream castings for certain project. This includes bringing Marcus Fenix from Gears of War and Kratos from God of War to life, and it seems like we finally might get our dreams fulfilled.

In an interview with Men's Journal, Johnson reveals that he's starring in a movie based on "one of the biggest, most badass games", and that it'll be revealed later this year. The only hints we get about which franchise this could be is that it's apparently one he's been playing for years and that the question was about his relationship with Microsoft and Xbox. I highly doubt that means Banjo-Kazooie, Conker, Crackdown (Terry Crews already has that one) or Halo (because they already have Paramount's series), which leaves us with Gears of War. Which other games do you think he could be talking about, and would it work on the big screen?