Is Death Stranding teasing Silent Hills or Abandoned?

Death Stranding's new Director's Cut has several exclusive features, as you can read in our review, but it also brings with it a scary new scene that we captured in video (it's in Portuguese as we were not expecting it at all). It's not related to any event in the game, and it feels like something straight out of a horror game. The character's sudden movement even resembles creatures from Silent Hill.

Is it a reference to Silent Hills that Hideo Kojima was going to produce, a wink to Abandoned that many say is a secret game from the Japanese producer, or another bizarre prank? What's your thoughts on this?

Death Stranding: Director's Cut will be released on September 24, exclusively for PlayStation 5.