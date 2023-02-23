Is Dana Carvey teasing Wayne's World 3?

HQ

There are several Saturday Night Live segments that have become full-length movies, but none as popular (and entertaining) as Wayne's World from 1992. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey brought to life two metal-loving guys broadcasting a low-budget TV-show called Wayne's World from a basement.

Unfortunately, the sequel was nowhere even nearly as good as the first one and a third movie was never made, but people have still been asking for more and the phenomenon is still very popular and frequently used in memes. Fortunately, both Myers and Carvey seems to like their characters from the show and have re-united to play Wayne's World again on several occasions, most recently 2021 during a Super Bowl commercial.

And now many people think there might actually be a third movie coming after a cryptic post from Dana Carvey on Instagram (check it out below) with an image of Garth painting Wayne and the caption: "Garth says, "I like to paint." #waynesworld"

Exactly when this image is taken is unknown, but the speculations are rampant from both fans and celebrities hoping for a Wayne's World 3. What do you think? Is it just a mean tease based on nothing from Dana Carvey, or is he trying to tell us something?