Is Chapter 3 the perfect time to check out Dune: Awakening?

Dune: Awakening had a surprisingly good launch, but also had, shall we call it, a lacking end-game with a long roadmap to change it. We got the first story expansion and major update, and are now at the third chapter that has made some huge changes along with the DLC, Raiders of the Broken Lands. In case someone did not get the memo, the update is free, so get back in, and stay in the shade.

The DLC is pretty simple; it gives you a new look for a few weapons, new armour sets, lots of new decorations for your base, and a whopping 74 new building pieces. I really like the looks of it; it suits the game well, and since it's a cosmetic, you don't feel like you are missing out and need to pay more. That being said, I don't mind big, massive DLCs that cost money, but "minor" ones like this that are only cosmetic are perfectly fine as well.

Players who have been away from the game a month or more get a bundle that enables them to make a new base and start all over. Fair enough. I have my relatively new base relocation tool, so I can just move my base if I want to.

The Chapter 3 update is massive, to say it mildly. It changes mechanics, adds new areas, and changes the dynamics of the game. It even adds some new and reworked weapons and some basic daily improvements, like transport NPCs accepting currency stored in your bank. For me, the tax removal and the option that was implemented months ago of recovering lost vehicles was a lot more important, as some means of transport are expensive to make and far too much money has been wasted on taxes. But I get dual-knife wielding and a Pyrocket instead, and that is acceptable.

It expands on the narrative of the game, but more importantly, removed the taxation mechanics that honestly didn't do much. Abandoned player bases still need to take enough damage before they can be looted, and at that point, the desert has eaten most of it anyway to the point where looting abandoned bases makes little sense.

The Landsraad system and progression in-game has had a major overhaul, and a new progression for levelling up faction rank has been introduced, broadening your options. On top of this, an augmentation system has been added, however, this is only for end-game gear. I do like that the Landsraad has been more streamlined, as well as the new dungeons that are generally easier to reach through the augment schematics scale with the difficulty of your testing stations. I guess the auction house will be swamped with these for those of us that haven't got the time to farm materials and Solari for three or four hours a day. I am not sure if the increased interaction with the Landsraad is a good thing, but at the same time, it makes it more viable to track your progression and interaction. The rewards are absolutely important for your daily gameplay, so going for them makes a lot more sense than before and adds another layer instead of just pure daily grind.

The main new thing is the overland map, where you literally leave the sandbox and previously could go to one of two social hubs or the Deep Desert, where most of the high-end grind takes place, where, to be honest, it's a lot safer to farm materials for basic crafting. However, it's still slightly confusing as the fact that you need the game to help you remember where you are says it all, and I really need to be able to zoom out more. But at least I don't need to also worry about water and fuel when flying on the overland map.

Five new testing stations - Dune: Awakening's version of a dungeon - have been added. They can be farmed, and I do love how you can set the difficulty yourself, which goes well with a change to how hard NPCs hit because that was completely out-of-scale for some existing testing stations. It doesn't remove the ultra-hardcore part of the game, as the best gear and rewards are still for those that can manage the worst parts, but if you don't have a group of friends to play with or just don't have two hours to run the same dungeon, being able to scale the difficulty makes the game much more enjoyable for those quasi-casual players that just enjoy the game rather than seek to dominate it.

Unfortunately, Deep Desert NPCs now do more than double damage, making solo play a lot harder. This is annoying, as it limits the way to farm plasteel needed for T6, the end-game level of gear. I had personally already made my peace with getting this resource via treasure hunting in the desert no matter how time-consuming it is, but for those used to farming shipwrecks, it will be mildly infuriating.

With the new update, Funcom has fixed the critique of forced PvP but made sure that, while solo players have a hard but not impossible time, the best way to play the game is with friends, as it should be, because on Arrakis, surviving on your own is harsh and cruel.