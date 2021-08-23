Is Capcom teasing a Resident Evil 4: Remake?

Gamescom is starting this week, and as you might expect, there are a lot of rumours floating around righting now. None of them was about a remake of Resident Evil 4 though, even though we assume these rumours will start coming right about now.

And this is Capcom's fault. Entirely. Because yesterday the official Twitter account for the Resident Evil series suddenly tweeted:

"4

Itchy.

Tasty."

Nothing else, no explanations. The "Itchy. Tasty." part comes from the very first Resident Evil in a gruesome diary that really set an eerie feeling back in the 90's. Number 4 on the other hand is just number 4. We really thing this is related to Resident Evil 4: Remake somehow and the timing makes us believe it might be one of the +30 games that will be shown during Opening Night Live on August 25 - even if they are not listed as a Gamescom partner this year.

We will of course report all about this here at Gamereactor. It should be pointed out that the fun actually starts tomorrow as Microsoft has their Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream. This is what you can expect:

"You'll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners,"

The last part means Resident Evil 4: Remake might even be revealed later tomorrow if we're lucky.