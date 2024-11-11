Is Bernabeú's grass to blame for the plague of knee injuries its players are suffering?

HQ

Real Madrid went into International Break with a half-smile last Saturday: they smashed Osasuna (one of the strongest Liga teams this year) 4-0, but suffered three injuries in the first half, including one very serious for Eder Militão.

Militão suffered a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg. The Brazilian player already missed most of last year's season due to the same injury... in his left leg.

A lot has been said about football players being force to play unhealthy amounts of games every season, including those with their clubs and those with the National Squads. While that is the main issue, there might be another explanation for these types of injuries in particular.

Former player Álvaro Benito, who also suffered a knee injury that put a bitter and early end to his career, said in Spanish radio station Cadena Ser that one possible explanation of this plague of injuries could be the hybrid grass, a mix between natural lawn grass and synthetic fibres.

He speculates that the surface of the pitch has a great influence: "your knee gets more stuck because the artificial is drier than the natural", and he thinks there should be a check.

Dani Carvajal also suffered a similar injury in the same pitch a month ago, although that is just speculating, and injuries will still happen, more and more as the season goes by, to the point that it now seems that whichever team wins this year will be the one with the less bad luck...