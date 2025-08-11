Is Battlefield 6 capable of defeating Call of Duty? We discuss on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

This past weekend has been a massive one for Battlefield fans, as Battlefield Studios hosted the first open beta for the upcoming Battlefield 6, an event that saw over half a million players competing at once on Steam alone. Interest in the game and the series is at a high, but is it enough of a high to see EA's multiplayer titan unseat the indomitable Call of Duty series?

Activision doesn't seem to be worried about Battlefield 6, but should it be? This is precisely what we get into and discuss on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, where Alex and I share a ton of thoughts about the game and if it will be big enough to take down Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 this year.

We discuss the gameplay and how it lives up to the best of Battlefield of yore, but also how overcoming Call of Duty is hardly an easy feat, something that will be a challenge regardless of how much interest BF6 generates when it launches in October.

