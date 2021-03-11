Is Batman: Arkham Knight getting an upgrade for Xbox Series S/X?

You're watching Advertisements

It could be a human error, but since it was discovered late yesterday and Microsoft still hasn't changed it, it seems like we might get an Xbox Series S/X enhancement (and hopefully also PlayStation 5 version) of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Yesterday, Microsoft shared a lengthy post over at Xbox Wire where they explained their new language options to make it easier to use the Xbox consoles by sorting the games after which ones that have the options you prefer. While this is good news, they used a very suspicious image to illustrate it with the Batman: Arkham Knight box art visible having the logo that shows it's enhanced for the new Xbox consoles.

It's also worth pointing out that Batman: Arkham Knight has a Game Pass Rewards quest (play games and earn points you can cash in for games, peripherals, subscriptions and so on) this week. Therefore it would make a whole lot of sense to launch this now. Hopefully we'll get a clarification soon enough - a positive one, preferably.

