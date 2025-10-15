Is any part of the UK safe in God Save Birmingham? "There may not be anyone who knows the absolute truth"

HQ

With a title like God Save Birmingham, you might somewhat assume that it's just England's second city that is in dire need of rescue from undead invaders, but this might actually not be too accurate. During a recent interview that we conducted with Ocean Drive's Hyeonseong Cha, creative director of the game, we inquired as to how much of the country is in fact in danger.

"So, you know, there will be clues and hints, like, scattered in the game, and of course other cities may not all be safe," Cha explains "But the character would kind of try to figure out where, so how far do I have to go to find safety? And then the whole thing is, in the game there may not be anyone who knows the absolute truth, like, okay, this place is safe, this place is not. But the thing is the character, it's a process of the character finding out and ensuring their long-term safety, and that whole process would be what the game covers."

So there we have it. Clearly finding a safe haven won't be as simple as leaving Birmingham. For more on the upcoming survival game, be sure to check out our interview below.