Is AI making us smarter or just lazier?

HQ

Scientists are raising eyebrows over how much we depend on AI for day-to-day tasks, and the news isn't all good. A new study examined the brains of 666 people of different ages and educational levels, revealing that while AI saves time and energy, it could be chipping away at critical thinking. The study found a direct link between AI usage and cognitive offloading—a fancy term for outsourcing mental effort to gadgets. More educated participants were better at fact-checking AI's suggestions, but all users admitted they feared losing their mental edge. The data doesn't lie: more reliance on AI equals less independent problem-solving. So, is our love affair with AI quietly dulling our sharpest tool—our brains? What's your take?

Are we evolving with AI or devolving because of it?

Shutterstock

This is an ad: