Is A Plague Tale: Requiem launching in June?

Yesterday, A Plague Tale: Requiem's Achievements list was leaked by Exophase and other sites tracking the inner workings of the Xbox Store. Stuff like that rarely happens long before launch, which lead many to believe the anticipated game is close. Now we have an even better indication of that.

Because A Plague Tale: Requiem's Xbox Store listing has also been updated, and now claims the game will release on June 17. Sure, the year noted is 2021, but that might be the only mistake about it. Especially because June 17 of this year is a Friday. Either way, it sure seems like an announcement of some kind is imminent, so I've also asked Asobo for a comment.