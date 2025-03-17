Irving's dog in Severance also stars in Succession

HQ

While we don't get to see him often, in the latest episode of Severance we got some good screen time with Radar, Irving's dog that keeps him company when he's not chucking numbers in a box down in MDR.

If you're a fan of premium TV, you might recognise Radar, as he's also appeared in the HBO series Succession, starring as Mondale, the canine companion of Tom Wambsgans and Shiv Roy, played by Matthew McFadyen and Sarah Snook. Mondale seemingly spends most of his time in a cage far too small for a dog of his size, but he doesn't look too bothered.

That just goes to show the acting skills of Ditto, the dog playing both animals. Speaking in an interview earlier in the year, Sarah Snook spoke about working with Ditto, saying he's "a sweet, sweet puppy dog."

Perhaps we'll see Ditto on our screens again soon, in another big-budget drama series. If the white around his muzzle is any indication, though, it might soon be time for Ditto to retire, having earned more than his share of toys and treats through his performances.

