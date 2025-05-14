Ironheart will debut on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere

We're soon set to see a whole lot more about Marvel Studios' next live-action series, Ironheart, as the production company will be sharing an official trailer for the show today. But ahead of that arriving, a new teaser and informative clip featuring executive producer Ryan Coogler has landed, which also affirms how we can expect Ironheart to make its arrival.

We're told that the show will land on Disney+ on June 24 with a three-episode premiere. In the clip, Coogler then explains where his adoration for Marvel and Riri Williams (Ironheart) came from, noting that he fell in love with comics while he was young, something he has never lost in the years that have followed.

The clip also presents a few glimpses at the show and the suit that Riri will be wearing, which seems to be much bulkier and broad to the gear that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark wore as Iron Man, something that reflects Riri's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.