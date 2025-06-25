HQ

Do you remember the original concept behind the MCU-based TV series on Disney+? Secret Invasion, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision - the idea was that we would explore the heroes and characters we already knew, but under different circumstances, and at the same time we would get to see characters that didn't fit into the big tentpole films being introduced through ambitious, comprehensive, and continuity-based narratives.

That's not how it turned out. Whether it's because series like Secret Invasion and Falcon and the Winter Soldier stumbled at the finish line, or the whole concept got muddled as there slowly became too many cooks in the kitchen, Marvel's series venture ended up not only being a failure on its own, but may also have contributed to the cinema films' slump among even the most dedicated fans.

Ironheart is both part of this sad trend, while Dominique Thorne, who portrays the determined, hard-working, and thoroughly charming Riri Williams, feverishly tries to break free from the format's framework and performs solid MCU acrobatics, just on the small screen.

Ironheart is generally well acted, offering a relatively exciting framework, and the aforementioned Thorne is genuinely solidly cast, giving the series the heart that beats beneath the armour in all the scenes in which she appears.

However, not everyone performs equally well, and unfortunately, it seems that creating an innovative, relatable yet exciting villain is an almost impossible task for Marvel and company. Parker Robbins, or The Hood, is played by Anthony Ramos, and it's all believable, but his little gang of techno-thieves, who throw up shaka signs and rant about how unfair the world is, are not exactly top-notch entertainment. On the contrary. The scenes involving this motley crew of seemingly competent individuals quickly become self-parodying, and it stays that way.

That said, Ironheart works better on a scene level than many other Marvel series in recent memory. It is, of course, extremely down-to-earth, and after a sea of series that remove all the supernatural, effect-heavy, and... well, expensive elements under the pretext of telling more relatable stories, this seems more like a poor excuse than a creative mission statement. However, there is a solid heart in the form of Riri's relationship with her friend Natalie, which pulsates throughout the series, and here the exchanges and pacing work better. There are even a handful of scenes where Riri gets to go wild as pseudo-Iron Man, and there are even a scene or two where Marvel seems to have invested a little in significantly better CGI effects than before.

It's fortunate that Thorne is as likable as Riri Williams, because otherwise Ironheart would really struggle to have anything to say, but the character's undeniable need to live up to her perceived potential is an exciting journey. It's a shame that the rest of Ironheart doesn't blossom along with her, but at least this is an introduction to a hero who I really, really hope will be catapulted onto the bigger stage.