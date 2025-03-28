United States strengthens ironclad alliance with the Philippines amid rising tensions

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Philippines . The United States has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Philippines on Friday, pledging to bolster its military presence and deterrence capabilities in the face of mounting challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Philippine leaders to solidify bilateral cooperation and strengthen regional security, promising to deploy cutting-edge defence systems, including advanced anti-ship missiles, unmanned surface vehicles, and other technologies.

Special forces training exercises near Taiwan were also announced, underscoring the evolving strategic alignment between the two allies. As tensions in the South China Sea persist, Manila and Washington stress the need for preparedness and unity.