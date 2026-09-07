HQ

To be or not to be a gigantic war machine - that is the question I asked myself after playing Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator. You might remember forgotten games like Bang! Bang!, Gorillas, Tank Wars, Hogs of War and Artillery Duel, to name but a few. This is the artillery genre - a genre that's all but dead today, apart from the odd indie title and Worms, the latter of which has dominated the genre for decades. Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator attempts to justify its existence in this landscape with a brilliant concept and brilliant gameplay mechanics.

When you start the game, you're greeted by the traditional introduction explaining who you are, what you're doing and, occasionally, why. The downside is that your nation could only afford a war machine and you. This means you'll be running around, calculating, rotating, reloading and measuring distances on a map all by yourself. However, the computers handle many of the trickier calculations; you just need to measure out certain distances, know the latitudes, and from there you can play quite seamlessly. The difficulty lies in doing everything yourself when you're under pressure. You also sometimes need to move your war machine, which means you have to manually move symbols on the map in the robot, meaning calculations have to be redone regularly.

Making a cup of coffee, putting on some music and stroking your cat is a great way to start the day before you bomb a city with weapons so powerful that they wouldn't even have fitted into Fallout.

It must be said, however, that the first time you fire a shot, hearing the sounds echo and feeling the whole machine shake is phenomenal. There's a real attention to detail, and whilst you can't see it, you can feel just how much damage you're inflicting thanks to the feedback you receive after your shots land. If you hit the targets well enough, quickly enough and efficiently, you'll be rewarded with medals. You might wonder why you'd play something like this. The immersion you get from sitting in the machine, trying to fire at targets and not getting attacked yourself, is so incredibly atmospheric.

This is an ad:

It's worth emphasising that this is an indie game featuring 15 missions and two horde modes in skirmish mode, spread across two maps. One of the game modes throws more and more enemies at you until you die, whilst the other goes on forever. The campaign is the main attraction of this title. It took me 15-20 hours to complete, and its length depends on how fast you are. The screen-filling mode can extend that time if you get stuck in it. Given the simplicity of the mission design, I suspect that the developers, Nick Nieuwoudt and Dominik Latos, may be able to expand the game over time with more missions, skirmishes and new campaigns. I can imagine this would also work with a multiplayer mode, featuring one-on-one or two-on-two battle machines and a couple of players on each artillery platform. What makes this work, unlike other artillery games, is that you're on the move. It's therefore not a case of 'first to fire, first to win'. This has been a traditional problem in the genre. Mobile bases solve this in the same way that Worms once did.

You can pick up your cat, stroke it or shoo it away.

Visually, this isn't on a par with certain upcoming titles such as PVKK: Planetary Defence Cannon Commander, but it works well for what it is. It's acceptable graphically, and when you switch between the controls, the map, the coffee machine and pick up an orange cat, everything is clear and well positioned. It's quick to identify what's what and start the process of calculating, positioning and firing large artillery shells at the enemy. The sound is also phenomenal, as every shot makes the robot shake and the sound is both fitting and loud. It also has a train whistle you can activate, just as if it were a train. My whole head was vibrating from that sound because of my headphones. When you then turn the valves and other controls, everything sounds exactly as it should. It seems to draw inspiration from dieselpunk and steampunk inside the robot.

One thing you might criticise the game for is the pursuit of medals and how well you perform. At the same time, it's a bit of an incentive for the player. However, I think the missions themselves are so entertaining and the overall experience so good that it doesn't really matter. The game works as intended, with almost no technical flaws or glitches. This means you can dive straight in and play it without any frustrating issues, provided you're as lucky as I was. If I were to name one of the best indie games of the year, this would feature high on the list. It takes an almost extinct genre and breathes new life into it in its own unique and exciting way. The game's narrative and gameplay elements work together to create a brilliant overall experience. However, don't expect a story that really grips you, but rather one that explains why you're doing this. It's the gameplay that keeps you hooked.

This is an ad:

There are loads of maps, controls and clipboards, but you can also look out of a window.

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to command a titanic war machine in Warhammer 40K or similar games, this comes quite close, even though they aren't related. With good gameplay elements, a solid introduction and calculations that aren't overly complex, you can confidently don the captain's cap and command this colossus in battle. It sounds great and offers plenty of immersion. The game won't be the longest, but you'll be left wanting more once you've fully completed the campaign and the two different modes in skirmish mode. That's where my criticism comes in. It could have done with an additional game mode and more maps in skirmish mode. A level editor where we could create our own levels and share them would have been a bonus. Many of the levels are inspired by landscapes in Spain, and I think there are some brilliant environments that could be incorporated into the game. Despite these shortcomings, I can wholeheartedly recommend Iron Nest: Heavy Turret Simulator.

Almost everything can be fiddled with, turned and interacted with, which is fun.