Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Iron Meat

Iron Meat, or how to resurrect Contra in a futuristic setting

Blast all manner of abominations with laser shotgun blasts in a pixel art side-scrolling shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

For a moment during the recent Guerrilla Collective broadcast we had a strong throwback to 1987 with many flashbacks to Contra, the legendary shooter where a single individual must take on hordes of enemies armed with a gun and a jump button. But that's the feeling we got from the announcement of Iron Meat, the new game from Retrowave.

In this case the premise seems to be the same, although Iron Meat has a much more futuristic aesthetic, in which the world has been invaded by a legion of demonic abominations that must be shot to death.

With neat pixelated graphics and the ability to play solo or co-op, Iron Meat promises plenty of action when it launches on PC on 17 October. And you won't have to wait until then to try it out, as a free demo is already available on Steam.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content