Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR release date confirmed

The PSVR-exclusive Iron Man VR finally has a set release date and will now launch in July.

Last month, Sony broke many fans' hearts by telling us that The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR were delayed indefinitely. However, after a major leak of the former game, Sony and Naughty Dog made a quick decision and announced that the release date of The Last of Us: Part II is rescheduled for June 19.

So how about Iron Man VR? Well, we just got the latest news. According to a post on PlayStation's official Twitter account, "We are pleased to announce that Marvel's Iron Man VR will release on July 3. Please look forward to more news in the coming weeks!"

So there you have it. We don't have to wait for long, and no more uncertainty (hopefully). Are you happy with these new release dates?

Iron Man VR

