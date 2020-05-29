Cookies

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR has officially gone gold

Developer Camouflaj is officially done developing the PSVR-exclusive Iron Man VR which is set to release in July.

Many people seem to have forgotten that Sony has three fairly big releases happening in the upcoming months. There are of course The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, and those two seem to drain poor Iron Man VR of all oxygen and it has completely vanished from the hype zone.

But it is coming, and we should not expect any delays. We know this, because late yesterday, the developer Camouflaj posted the following on Twitter:

"After years of hard work, we are proud to announce that MARVEL'S IRON MAN VR has officially gone gold! We can't wait for everyone to #SuitUp when the game releases exclusively for Playstation VR on July 3."

And "gone gold" basically means it is now finished, so... not much else to do than wait until the release on July 3.

