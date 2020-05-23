Iron Man VR gets a demo, plus new Move bundle announced

You watching Advertisements

After a launch date was set earlier this month, Camouflaj also announced the launch of a new demo for Iron Man VR on PSVR. As part of the trial, players will be able to get a taste of the following content:



"Malibu" tutorial mission



Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts



"Out of the Blue" Stark Jet gameplay mission



Flight Challenge optional mission



Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission



In addition, a special PlayStation Move Iron Man VR bundle has also been announced over on PlayStation Blog, which is scheduled to launch in conjunction with the release of the game exclusively on July 3. The package includes two PlayStation Move motion controllers and a physical copy of Iron Man VR. This bundle will be available across selected countries for €99.99 / £84.99, with pre-orders starting today.