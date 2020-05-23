Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR gets a demo, plus new Move bundle announced

Sony is going in all guns blazing for the Iron Man adventure, with a new demo and special bundle with two Move controllers.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After a launch date was set earlier this month, Camouflaj also announced the launch of a new demo for Iron Man VR on PSVR. As part of the trial, players will be able to get a taste of the following content:


  • "Malibu" tutorial mission

  • Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

  • "Out of the Blue" Stark Jet gameplay mission

  • Flight Challenge optional mission

  • Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In addition, a special PlayStation Move Iron Man VR bundle has also been announced over on PlayStation Blog, which is scheduled to launch in conjunction with the release of the game exclusively on July 3. The package includes two PlayStation Move motion controllers and a physical copy of Iron Man VR. This bundle will be available across selected countries for €99.99 / £84.99, with pre-orders starting today.

Iron Man VR

Related texts

Iron Man VR

Iron Man VR
PREVIEW. Written by Ketil Skotte

Prepare to soar through the skies as Iron Man. We were among the first to try out Sony's new flagship title for VR.



Loading next content