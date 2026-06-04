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There is something genuinely admirable about Iron Lung, Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach's feature film debut. After all, he has invested a considerable sum of his own money into adapting the cult horror game Iron Lung for the big screen. It's a project in which he not only plays the lead role but also directs, writes the screenplay and handles the editing, all in true YouTuber spirit.

There is a zeal and passion here - indeed, a love for the source material - which is clearly evident. The project is a breath of fresh air in an industry that is otherwise often perceived more as a factory where films are created in boardrooms rather than by passionate enthusiasts. The problem isn't a lack of passion or 'can-do' spirit when it comes to producing a good film. However good the intentions may be.

When I settled down on the sofa to watch Iron Lung, I had no great expectations or prior knowledge. Sure, I was vaguely familiar with the game's plot, and Markiplier is a name I've come across before. But neither the game nor his YouTube channel is something I've ever really engaged with. Quite fitting in this context, though, to journey into the unknown just like the protagonist in the film.

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The plot, yes. For those who, like me, aren't particularly well-informed, the whole thing takes place in a dark future where all humans and planets have suddenly vanished. The survivors are on space stations and are extremely few in number. In short, humanity is on the brink of ruin.

It is in this dystopian world that we follow a condemned prisoner down into a vast sea of blood. A journey undertaken in a dubiously constructed submarine with no windows, where all navigation is done via camera feeds and instrument panels, whilst the darkness outside slowly begins to feel increasingly alive. It is dark, oppressive and slightly unsettling. A brilliant core concept that essentially boils down to doing a lot with a little and which relies entirely on atmosphere and psychological thrills rather than visual spectacle.

It clearly works very well for the game, but as a film it fares considerably worse.

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The biggest problem? Pacing. As soon as I started Iron Lung, I had a bad feeling, as I happened to notice that its total running time was just over two hours. That didn't sit well with the theme and what I already knew about the game's plot. Perhaps Fischbach has been a little too enamoured with the material, for he completely loses his way in the pursuit of atmosphere and mystery.

After all, we're talking about 120 minutes that largely consist of scenes where he stares at screens, presses buttons and reacts to strange noises outside the submarine. The film's leisurely pace stretches every sense of unease beyond breaking point, and there is simply not much to be found here beyond the strong basic concept. The idea of a person trapped in a metal coffin in the middle of a sea of blood is certainly effective in small doses, but the premise never develops into anything bigger or more substantial.

At the same time, it would be unfair to claim that the film lacks qualities. On the contrary, there are several sequences here that show Fischbach undoubtedly has an eye for visual composition, lighting and camerawork. In scenes where the submarine is shaken by inexplicable forces, or where inexplicable silhouettes appear amidst the pools of blood, it is hard not to draw parallels with Lovecraft, Carpenter and cosmic horror. At its best, the film undeniably manages to capture the feeling of being alone in an infinite universe that has no regard for human life.

I must also praise the film for its sound design. Metallic creaks, distant echoes and mechanical squeaks effectively build a sense of suffocating unease, and this is often what lies behind some of the most striking moments in Iron Lung.

Fischbach himself, on the other hand, is a considerably weaker link. He does a decent job in scenes that call for panic or frustration, but as soon as the tone shifts to something more emotional or subdued, his credibility completely implodes. It's not necessarily bad, just incredibly stiff and wooden, and it becomes clear that his roots lie in YouTube, with all that that entails. He simply isn't capable of carrying the film in a credible way.

Iron Lung is creative and ambitious, and Fischbach never attempts to craft a Hollywood-style narrative, instead sticking fairly strictly to the same framework as the game. He makes exactly the strange, slow and uncomfortable film he himself wants to see. But there is also a reason why producers adapt stories, and why book authors rarely make particularly good screenwriters. Different media simply require different approaches.

The result is that Iron Lung feels more like an experiment than an actual film. Fans of the original game will likely appreciate it more, but the rest of us viewers are mostly just longing to be let out of the submarine.