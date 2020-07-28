Iron Harvest's open beta is going live on Steam this week

You're watching Advertisements

Later this week, strategy players will have the opportunity to take part in Iron Harvest's public beta tests. According to the publisher Deep Silver, this so-called "pre-season" is set to prepare players for upcoming competitions that are planned as part of the online Gamescom that takes place next month. If you take a look at the RTS on Steam from Thursday, July 30, you can try out a few campaign missions, complete AI matches alone or with a friend in co-op, or fight in heated PvP duels with up to six players online.

The console versions of Iron Harvest are due to be released early next year, while the mecha war in the alternative universe of 1920+ will start on September 1 for PC players. We have a small hands-on preview of the game ready for you if you want to find out more about this strategy game.