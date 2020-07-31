Iron Harvest's cinematic trailer is surprisingly heavy

You're watching Advertisements

King Art Games is set to release its strategy title on September 1 of this year and while that means we have to wait a bit for the game to drop, we can all check out the newly-released cinematic trailer for the game to sate our hunger a bit until the release day comes (you can also hop into the open beta which went live just yesterday, of course).

The trailer, which you can find below, is surprisingly heavy, featuring small children, massive robotic tanks and tamed bears in the midst of battle.