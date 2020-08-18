Cookies

news
Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest partners with Razer via Chroma RGB lighting

The artful RTS is going to give players a light show when it lands early next month.

King Art Games and Razer have announced today a partnership for strategic title Iron Harvest. The classic-style RTS will have a customised Razer Chroma RGB lighting system to make it a more immersive experience for players.

Each faction, Polania, Saxony, and Rusviet, will have a specialised lighting profile. In addition, both companies also agreed to combine their efforts on marketing and cross-promotion initiatives. More information regarding this cooperation will be announced on King Art's and Razer's social media.

The RTS is due to release on September 1, and if you want to know more about it, check out our latest preview here.

Iron Harvest

