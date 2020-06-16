Cookies

Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest is now available to pre-order

King Art Games' strategy title Iron Harvest is now taking pre-orders and a collector's edition has been revealed as well.

Deep Silver and King Art Games took part in the PC Gamer Show recently and revealed that Iron Harvest, their new RTS game set in 1920+, is now available for pre-order for PC. On the occasion of the opening of pre-orders, a new trailer was also released and you can check it out below.

For the very first time, Iron Harvest will be available on several platforms and a demo will be available between June 16 and 22 on Steam.

The exclusive Iron Harvest Collector's Edition was also announced, drawing inspiration from the Diesel-Punk universe of this amazing experience. It contains:

- "Pkp 17 Eisenhans" figurine
- CD soundtrack written by the legendary composer Adam Skorupa and "Music Imaginary" (The Witcher, Shadow Warrior)
- Artbook - Artworks by the creator of the 1920+ universe Jakub Rozalski
- Steelbook
- Reversible poster

Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest will be released on September 1 on PC, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be available later.

