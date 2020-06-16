Iron Harvest is now available to pre-order

Deep Silver and King Art Games took part in the PC Gamer Show recently and revealed that Iron Harvest, their new RTS game set in 1920+, is now available for pre-order for PC. On the occasion of the opening of pre-orders, a new trailer was also released and you can check it out below.
For the very first time, Iron Harvest will be available on several platforms and a demo will be available between June 16 and 22 on Steam.
The exclusive Iron Harvest Collector's Edition was also announced, drawing inspiration from the Diesel-Punk universe of this amazing experience. It contains:
- "Pkp 17 Eisenhans" figurine
- CD soundtrack written by the legendary composer Adam Skorupa and "Music Imaginary" (The Witcher, Shadow Warrior)
- Artbook - Artworks by the creator of the 1920+ universe Jakub Rozalski
- Steelbook
- Reversible poster
Iron Harvest will be released on September 1 on PC, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be available later.
