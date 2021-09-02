Iron Harvest Complete Edition confirmed for Xbox Series & PS5

HQ

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of the strategy title Iron Harvest. In order to celebrate the occasion, developer King Art Games earlier announced that they are bringing Iron Harvest to the latest-gen consoles this year, by releasing a Complete Edition.

Iron Harvest Complete Edition is set to launch on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 on October 26, 2021. A new announcement trailer can be found below.

Other than that, the 25th live patch for Iron Harvest is available now, bringing us a new map called "Night Raid", a new "Skip Mission" button, some tweaks, fixes, and more. For details you can check here.