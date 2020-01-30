Iron Danger release date confirmed for PC

According to the latest update from developer Action Squad Studios, the studio's tactical-RPG, Iron Danger, is going to be released on PC via Steam on March 25.

The game sends players into a war-torn world with elements of Nordic mythology, steampunk and tech-noir all mixed together, and your task is to save the city of Kalevala from destruction during turn-based battles. In the game, you can control time by rewinding up to five seconds, therefore you can try different strategies and find out the most effective solution to your current challenge.

We'll be sharing our early impressions of the game right here on Gamreactor in the coming days, so stay tuned for that.