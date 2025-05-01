Irish rap band facing major backlash following controversial statement

HQ

The Irish rap band Kneecap is in major hot water as a video has started doing the rounds showing one of its members calling for its fans to kill their local member of Parliament (MP). The statement has been brandished as a "moment of hysteria" by Kneecap, but the damage has already been done as it has even led to counter-terrorism police having to get involved.

In fact, while there are many looking to support the group, many claiming that the whole situation is overblown, and Kneecap even stating that this is a smear attack campaign against them, there are also many others looking to see the band facing repercussions. This includes having their concerts cancelled, with incoming planned events in Germany now being scrapped, and even the group's slot at Glastonbury in the summer being at risk too.

As per BBC News, a joint statement backing Kneecap is now in the wild that features the following phrasing: "The question of agreeing with Kneecap's political views is irrelevant: it is in the key interests of every artist that all creative expression be protected in a society that values culture, and that this interference campaign is condemned and ridiculed."

The statement has been backed by Bicep, Annie Mac, The Pogues, Primal Scream, and several more.

This is an ad:

<social>https://www.instagram.com/p/DJFFQw2NXPL/?hl=en&img_index=1</social>