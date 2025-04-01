Irish politicians firmly reject Conor McGregor's presidential bid: "not a hope in hell"

HQ

The latest news on Ireland . Conor McGregor's ambitions to run for president of Ireland have been met with a unanimous and harsh rejection from the country's political elite, according to a recent Sky News survey.

In this recent survey, 134 Irish politicians, every responding member of the Oireachtas, Ireland's parliament, dismissed the idea of nominating the former MMA champion, with responses ranging from vehement critiques of his fitness for office to outright disdain.

McGregor, who has previously faced legal controversies, including an ongoing rape appeal, would need substantial backing to qualify for the race. Despite his recent meetings with figures like Donald Trump, he hasn't gained traction within the political establishment yet.