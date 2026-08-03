Irish boxer Lee Reeves in stable but in critical condition after suffering devastating KO

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Lee Reeves, 31-year-old Irish boxer, was rushed to a hospital after suffering a knockout during a boxing match against Gary Cully in Dublin. The bout for the BUI Celtic super-lightweight reached the tenth round when Cully knocked Reeves down with a direct blow to the face. Unconscious, he was taken to a hospital and is currently in "critical but stable condition", according to a spokesperson.

"We will know more in the coming days, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Lee and his family", the Reeves' spokesperson said (via BBC). Cully, who was the favourite for the fight, said that Reeves "came in there as a big underdog after fighting relatively at a lower level up until now" but was surprised with he level, "he really showed that he can operate at a higher level. Huge credit to him" and said that his prayers and thoughts were with him.

Reeves, inspired by the great Irish boxer Katie Taylor, had 18 boxing fights, winning 16, 11 by KO, and losing 2.